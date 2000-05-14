Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page Dreaded BOP in F1?
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 15:10 (Ref:3764454)   #1
RWill2073
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 543
RWill2073 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridRWill2073 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Dreaded BOP in F1?
I'm not an insider, and don't know the intracacies of the financials of f1, but I was thinking about something during the Monza qualifying delay. Gene Haas was interviewed and seemed to slightly allude to not continuing in the sport with no hope to win, and the commentators afterward mentioned the unequal payments to the top teams from the series as one of the sticking points. They stated pretty obviously that you can't expect a team on a 50 million budget to compete with a team on 500 million budget.

With that in mind, and without wanting to see bop become a part of f1, is there some way to monetize and put metrics to how much each additional 10 million in budget can be expected to produce? For example, if an average budget of 200 million outperforms a team with an average budget of 50 million by an average of 3/4 a second, (just to overly simplify this), could you find a way to define it as an additional 50 million in budget for the smaller team could be expected to be able to get them within 1/2 a second, another 50 million within 1/4 second, and then another 50 million makes them equal?

At that point, since the bigger teams don't want to give up their money, could some aero parameters be expanded slightly dependent on budget to allow the lower budget team to close the gap? And I dont mean equalize them, but allow parameters that could be expected to cut the gaps in half. Something like, if it can be defined as each additional 10 million in budget = 1/10 of a second, allow expanded parameters to regulations that could he expected to close the gap to 5/100's of a second, or close half the gap?

Then assign certain numbers to each aspect of development and have each team produce a yearly schedule of what they plan to do for testing or development flrnthe year. In this day and age, every secret test is eventually known, and could be added to the assigned yearly budget of the teams. So each team would have to report the amount they plan to spend, which in turn sets how much to open the parameters for the smaller teams to experiment or get creative to come up with different solutions. Could produce more variety and the occasional interesting result without taking anyone's money or giving up the total advantage the big budget teams have.

Don't beat me up too hard, just thinking out loud here.
RWill2073 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
V8 Supercars 2 - That dreaded licence! Just Do It! Virtual Racers 8 12 Jun 2005 06:58
The Dreaded Overtake Button Radioshoes ChampCar World Series 15 7 Nov 2003 01:09
The dreaded " * ". TheRob ChampCar World Series 32 24 Apr 2003 01:23
dreaded eurosport coverege bella ChampCar World Series 2 14 May 2000 14:00


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 15:33.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.