Canadian Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 7 of 20 - Results
What happened

I take my third win of the season, although my inconsistency in results means I am in third place in the championship, as stripedcat holds on to the lead.
The Canadian Grand Prix always throws up some interesting results and this time, the wildly variable scores suggest it wasnt an easy one to predict, with just eight positions predicted correctly overall.

The top three in qualifying was predicted correctly by stripedcat and myself. I managed to get nine drivers correct in the top ten, with Stroll missing. Unsurprisingly given his form until then, nobody predicted Stroll would grab a top ten spot.
Williamss fastest pit stop (the fastest of the season so far at, 2.17 seconds) was guessed by wolfhound and Notso Swift, while Vettel as driver of the day was predicted by four entrants. Only Born Racer Fan and Grandpa_Rob anticipated that the highest rate the race score would be a seven, while only stripedcat foresaw that Mercedes would be the most voted for team of the Grand Prix. Esteban Ocon was predicted as the driver of the Grand Prix by only F1Guy.

You can now predict for Azerbaijan:
http://tentenths.com/forum/showthrea...46#post3746246



Winners so far this season
Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer

Canadian Grand Prix Results

1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Ricciardo
4. Vettel
5. Pérez
6. Ocon
7. Räikkonen
8. Hulkenberg
9. Stroll
10. Grosjean

Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Williams
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel
Driver of the Grand Prix: Ocon
Team of the Grand Prix: Mercedes
Rate the Grand Prix: 7

Canadian Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. Born Racer 101
2. F1Guy 85
3. stripedcat 81
4. wolfhound 78
5. Born Racer Fan 70
6. Grandpa_Rob 67
7. Notso Swift 64
8. smellysocks 49

Championship Standings after Round 7 of 20
1. stripedcat 629
2. F1Guy 614
3. Born Racer 613
4. wolfhound 607
5. Born Racer Fan 593
6. smellysocks 577
7. Notso Swift 551
8. Grandpa_Rob 545
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70
