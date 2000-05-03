Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 10:21
GTRMagic
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,216
Alonso to Miss Monaco...
...to race in the Indy 500..!

Story Here

Is it April 1st??
Today, 10:28
mikuni
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 698
Very surprising news, but why not aye?

Jenson Button?
