GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 42,267

Win Your Business Logo On A Supercar At Newcastle The winner will apparently receive an opportunity to put either their business name or logo on the front and back bumper of a Nissan Altima Supercar at the 2017 Newcastle 500 V8 Supercars event in November.



Story Here



Nice prize for a simple 250 word essay..



Wonder which Nissan the winner will end up on? The winner will apparently receive an opportunity to put either their business name or logo on the front and back bumper of a Nissan Altima Supercar at the 2017 Newcastle 500 V8 Supercars event in November.Nice prize for a simple 250 word essay..Wonder which Nissan the winner will end up on?