Formula One
Today, 02:00   #1
Williams documentary
Apologies if there is already a thread about this. I searched and couldn't find one. Anyhow, I don't think I was aware of this film until today. I discovered it on Netflix and just finished watching it.

I have always been a Williams fan and tended to really like Frank. Particularly given his history in the sport. He is an icon.

My thoughts was that the documentary was well done. I learned things I didn't know (particularly how driven he is/was). I had no idea there was conflict between Claire and her brother Jonathan around her ascendence within the team. Claire looks very much like her mother. It is interesting that Frank had never read his wife's book that describes the period after his accident and its impact her and their family.

Money can't buy happiness, but somehow it's more comfortable to cry in a Porsche than a Kia.
I also watched it this week and really enjoyed it -especially some of the archive footage.

I was, however, a little disturbed by some of the social dynamics portrayed by the film....
SFW knows Fangio's son Oscar, both met each other in the late 1960s in F3 and F2 1968 Temporada. Wonder if it's sth about that in the documentary.
