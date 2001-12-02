Richard Casto Subscriber Veteran



Join Date: Sep 2009 Durham, NC, USA Posts: 2,305

Williams documentary <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Apologies if there is already a thread about this. I searched and couldn't find one. Anyhow, I don't think I was aware of this film until today. I discovered it on Netflix and just finished watching it.



I have always been a Williams fan and tended to really like Frank. Particularly given his history in the sport. He is an icon.



My thoughts was that the documentary was well done. I learned things I didn't know (particularly how driven he is/was). I had no idea there was conflict between Claire and her brother Jonathan around her ascendence within the team. Claire looks very much like her mother. It is interesting that Frank had never read his wife's book that describes the period after his accident and its impact her and their family.



Richard Apologies if there is already a thread about this. I searched and couldn't find one. Anyhow, I don't think I was aware of this film until today. I discovered it on Netflix and just finished watching it.I have always been a Williams fan and tended to really like Frank. Particularly given his history in the sport. He is an icon.My thoughts was that the documentary was well done. I learned things I didn't know (particularly how driven he is/was). I had no idea there was conflict between Claire and her brother Jonathan around her ascendence within the team. Claire looks very much like her mother. It is interesting that Frank had never read his wife's book that describes the period after his accident and its impact her and their family.Richard