CSCC at Donington Park 2017 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Few from Donington Park, wasn't raining all the time which made a nice change. Had the added joy of a loose very painful tooth which started on Friday, come Sunday couldn't take it anymore so borrowed a set of small forceps and pulled it out - hard not to scream like a girl BUT so much better afterwards.



Usual hand held 'go to' set up for this weekend, 1DX mkII 70-200 2.8 mkII with mkIII 1.4 extender



Bit of a backfire when trying to restart





Racing for the pot of gold





Numero uno





4 wheel drive - yes please





You can see why the drivers in the last two races struggled to see their pit boards





WAAAAYY too many to keep posting up so - if your really at a loose end then feel free to check the rest out here:



SATURDAY



SUNDAY



Thanks for looking, critique as always is appreciated - good or bad



