Today, 17:43
David Stallard
Subscriber
Racer
 
David Stallard's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United Kingdom
Basildon, Essex, UK
Posts: 447
David Stallard
CSCC at Donington Park 2017
Few from Donington Park, wasn't raining all the time which made a nice change. Had the added joy of a loose very painful tooth which started on Friday, come Sunday couldn't take it anymore so borrowed a set of small forceps and pulled it out - hard not to scream like a girl BUT so much better afterwards.

Usual hand held 'go to' set up for this weekend, 1DX mkII 70-200 2.8 mkII with mkIII 1.4 extender

Bit of a backfire when trying to restart


Racing for the pot of gold


Numero uno


4 wheel drive - yes please


You can see why the drivers in the last two races struggled to see their pit boards


WAAAAYY too many to keep posting up so - if your really at a loose end then feel free to check the rest out here:

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Thanks for looking, critique as always is appreciated - good or bad

.DAVID.
David Stallard is online now  
__________________
Photographer for the CSCC

You can sleep in a car BUT you can't race a house!!!
