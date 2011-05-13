CSCC at Donington Park 2017

Few from Donington Park, wasn't raining all the time which made a nice change. Had the added joy of a loose very painful tooth which started on Friday, come Sunday couldn't take it anymore so borrowed a set of small forceps and pulled it out - hard not to scream like a girl BUT so much better afterwards.
Usual hand held 'go to' set up for this weekend, 1DX mkII 70-200 2.8 mkII with mkIII 1.4 extender
Bit of a backfire when trying to restart
Racing for the pot of gold
Numero uno
4 wheel drive - yes please
You can see why the drivers in the last two races struggled to see their pit boards
