fergus_r Racer

Join Date: Jul 2013 Kent Posts: 350

Sebring <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> For a first time visitor to Sebring (for the 12 hours), is it worth paying the $55 parking charge to park inside or is it better taking the free option, parking outside and getting a shuttle into the circuit? For a first time visitor to Sebring (for the 12 hours), is it worth paying the $55 parking charge to park inside or is it better taking the free option, parking outside and getting a shuttle into the circuit?