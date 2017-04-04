Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Monaco Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 6 of 20 - Results

What happened



Congratulations to F1Guy who has taken his first win of the season, our fifth different winner in six Grands Prix.



Despite the fairly static nature of racing in Monaco, it was apparently a difficult race to predict, with only 15 out of 90 top 10 predictions placed by our entrants correct to the exact position. F1Guy had the highest total of those with four, aided by predictions for Vettel in driver of the day and driver of the Grand Prix and Ferrari in team of the Grand Prix. He predicted the top three finishing order correctly, plus Verstappen in his fifth spot.



smellysocks, stripedcat and wolfhound all just missed out on their prediction of Vandoorne's tenth place and McLaren's first point of the season coming true when the Belgian stuffed it in the wall late in the race.



The only people to predict any of the top three qualifiers in their exact positions, as you need to gain points for that, were Spanish Grand Prix winner Notso Swift and Born Racer Fan (Bottas in third) and myself (Bottas and also Vettel in second).



Sainz was correctly predicted as a top ten finisher by 8 of the 9 entrants and Magnussen by two (stripedcat and wolfhound).



As usual, we can look at the predictions that nobody got. Nobody predicted Red Bull's second fastest pit stop of the season, Pérez's fastest lap or such a low rate the race score as 3, nor did anybody think that Williams, who have struggled recently and are not often successful at Monaco, would get a top ten finish with Felipe Massa.



In the title race, things are wide open and completely close with 25 points covering the top 5.



Check the predictions for Monaco again here:



Canadian predictions will open on Monday.



Winners so far this season



Australia: stripedcat

China: Born Racer

Bahrain: karting

Russia: Born Racer

Spain: Notso Swift

Monaco: F1Guy



Monaco Grand Prix Results



1. Vettel

2. Räikkönen

3. Ricciardo

4. Bottas

5. Verstappen

6. Sainz

7. Hamilton

8. Grosjean

9. Massa

10. Magnussen



Fastest lap: Pérez

Fastest pitstop: Red Bull

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel

Driver of the Grand Prix: Vettel

Team of the Grand Prix: Ferrari

Rate the Grand Prix: 3



Monaco Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. F1Guy 89

2. wolfhound 86

3. stripedcat 81

= Grandpa_Rob 81

5. smellysocks 79

6. Mies7337 73

7. Notso Swift 72

8. Born Racer Fan 70

9. Born Racer 66



Championship Standings after Round 6 of 20



1. stripedcat 548

2. smellysocks 528

3. wolfhound 529

= F1Guy 529

5. Born Racer Fan 523

6. Born Racer 512

7. Notso Swift 487

8. Grandpa_Rob 478

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

14. Mies7337 73

