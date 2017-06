BenRobinson Rookie

Join Date: Jun 2017 Posts: 1

BRITISH HISTORIC RACING, CADWELL PARK Good Morning all you lovely Marshals,



British Historic Racing are hosting a meeting on the full Cadwell Park circuit on 1/2 July and we are in need of more marshal cover. It is a historic bike meeting, although anyone is welcome.



If you are available to help us, please either contact myself via the Forum or email



You will get a 10 remuneration for each day you marshal.



Hope to see you there!



