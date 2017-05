percy Racer

Marshals providing entertainment at Donington... Just a few pics from Sunday. Apparently I need to post pics of Gill (?) actually working...



How not to get over the barrier...









and how to do it properly...





and how to do it with a splash of style...





working...





success...





more work...





but it's easier to let the others take the strain





