What series do you watch?

I was thinking about my motorsport viewing habits earlier and realised that 5 years ago I used to watch single seaters and only a bit of sportscars. I'd watch GP3, GP2 and F1, IndyCar etc. Now I don't watch any of them, but I do watch a lot more sportscars. So I decided to make a poll of all the decently big series to see how everybodies viewing habits compare.



So here is a list of all the major sportscar series, most of the relevant national series for the majority of the forum, and some other outlying series. I realise some will not be happy that not everything is included, but going back several pages on this forum, these are the main ones. I've separated the big events from their series (some of us might watch Le Mans, but not WEC, or Sebring, but not IMSA, or even Spa 24, but not the rest of blancpain), to see if there's a significant difference between the big events and the little events. And I've also thrown in TCR International - whilst it's a touring car series, we're seeing a lot of them in GT series as classes now, so worth looking at.



