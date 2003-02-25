Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page What series do you watch?
View Poll Results: What Series Do You Watch?
ACO - Le Mans 24 Hours 13 92.86%
ACO - WEC (excluding Le Mans) 12 85.71%
ACO - ELMS 6 42.86%
ACO - Michelin Le Mans Cup 2 14.29%
ACO - Asian Le Mans Series 4 28.57%
IMSA - Daytona / Sebring / Road Atlanta (the 'big' events) 12 85.71%
IMSA - Weather Tech (excluding the big events) 11 78.57%
IMSA - Continental Tyre 2 14.29%
IMSA - Prototype Challenge 2 14.29%
Blancpain - Spa 24 Hours 8 57.14%
Blancpain - Endurance Cup 8 57.14%
Blancpain - Sprint Cup 4 28.57%
Blancpain - Blancpain GT Asia Series 2 14.29%
Creventic - 24H Series (IES) 6 42.86%
Creventic - 24H Touring Car Series (TCE) 1 7.14%
Creventic - 24H Proto Series 3 21.43%
Other - Nurburgring 24 Hours 9 64.29%
Other - VLN (excluding the Nurburgring 24) 2 14.29%
Other - ADAC GT Masters 1 7.14%
Other - GT Open 2 14.29%
Other - SuperGT 4 28.57%
Other - Super Taikyu Endurance Series 0 0%
Other - Australian GT 1 7.14%
Other - British GT 4 28.57%
Other - Pirelli World Challenge 3 21.43%
Other - African Endurance Series 3 21.43%
Other - TCR International 3 21.43%
Other - VdeV 3 21.43%
Old Today, 13:15 (Ref:3724643)   #1
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 2,687
What series do you watch?
I was thinking about my motorsport viewing habits earlier and realised that 5 years ago I used to watch single seaters and only a bit of sportscars. I'd watch GP3, GP2 and F1, IndyCar etc. Now I don't watch any of them, but I do watch a lot more sportscars. So I decided to make a poll of all the decently big series to see how everybodies viewing habits compare.

So here is a list of all the major sportscar series, most of the relevant national series for the majority of the forum, and some other outlying series. I realise some will not be happy that not everything is included, but going back several pages on this forum, these are the main ones. I've separated the big events from their series (some of us might watch Le Mans, but not WEC, or Sebring, but not IMSA, or even Spa 24, but not the rest of blancpain), to see if there's a significant difference between the big events and the little events. And I've also thrown in TCR International - whilst it's a touring car series, we're seeing a lot of them in GT series as classes now, so worth looking at.

And before the usual crew turn up and ruin this thread, I'll head off the usual remarks now. This thread is not for telling us how awful motorsport has become, or how terrible the ACO are, or how amazing DPis are and they should replace WEC because P1 is dead etc. We've got enough of that stuff in every other thread. This is just to see who is watching what.
Old Today, 15:33 (Ref:3724662)   #2
bentley speed 8
Join Date: Jun 2012
Sri Lanka
Posts: 821
I only watched the FIA WEC in the beginning. As I got more familiar with sportscars, I started watching ELMS, Blancpain Endurance and Sprint (only some races) and Super GT.
This year I am planning on adding a few more races, including Weathertech, Nurburgring 24h and other races in the Intercontinental GT Series. I hope my limited data connection can cope with it though....

I also have lost interest in single seaters. I just check the GP results to see who has won and move on from there.
Old Today, 16:03 (Ref:3724668)   #3
Rodger Davies
Join Date: Apr 2007
Wales
Bradford, UK
Posts: 2,986
I'm more about events on tracks that I enjoy, to be honest, but basically focus almost entirely on rallying and sportscars. I'll leave the rallying out of it.



Tier 1

Nurburgring 24 Hours
Spa 24 Hours
Le Mans 24 Hours
Bathurst 12 Hours



Tier 2

Sebring 12 Hours
Petit Le Mans
IMSA Laguna Seca
BES Monza



Tier 3

Watkins Glen 6 Hours
WEC Spa
BES Paul Ricard
Daytona 24 Hours



Probably missed some that will come back to me, but that's a vague idea. I don't really have that much interest in championships and for many series that's all it seems to be about, especially in single seaters. The final F1 race last year is the only one I've watched for years, and that was only the closing because it sounded tactically intriguing.
Old Today, 17:23 (Ref:3724691)   #4
Juntos
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 991
With some much good offer out there, how da hell can someone spend time watching 24HSERIES? That is a series for Sunday drivers (without offence). That is like eating pumpkin macaron on Thanksgiving...
Old Today, 17:58 (Ref:3724698)   #5
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 2,687
Quote:
Originally Posted by Juntos View Post
With some much good offer out there, how da hell can someone spend time watching 24HSERIES? That is a series for Sunday drivers (without offence). That is like eating pumpkin macaron on Thanksgiving...
It can be very relaxing to watch, and almost old-school in a way. Don't get me wrong, I love WEC, IMSA and Blancpain and I do enjoy the professionalism. But sometimes it is a little sad that reliability is so good, and the teams are so professional that there's no difference between them. Watching Creventic can be like a throwback to the old days, when it was less professional and there were more variables involved.

I watched the 12 hours of the Red Bull Ring today and it was nice. There were some cars in that which you wouldn't get anywhere else, and some struggling with reliability and engineering problems - throwing smoke out the back when changing gear etc. It was nice because it wasn't WEC or IMSA. It was proper motorsport fans trying their best.

Some of the Creventic classes can be professional though. Any series that has works Audis and Bernd Schneider involved are getting pretty serious
Old Today, 18:13 (Ref:3724700)   #6
Victor_RO
Join Date: Jan 2010
Romania
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Posts: 5,800
Besides oddball entries in terms of cars, you also get teams from places you wouldn't expect trying to make their start in endurance racing. At Mugello a Romanian team with 3 Romanian drivers ran a nearly-stock Toyota GT86, in probably the first occasion that a Romanian team has run in endurance racing. And given the flag next to my profile, you can guess that captured my interest.
