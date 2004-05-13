ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



2017 R5 Spain Results <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Top scorer at the Spanish event was Team F1 with 99pts. Second with 95 points was Little hotels and in third place was Mystic Cats Racing on 91pts.



In the overall it's all change at the top with Team F1 jumping from third to first with 438pts, just 3 ahead of Little hotels who remain in Second on 435 points. Team Foggy Notion slip to third on 432 points.



Remember Button will be scoring points for Alonso in the next round.

If you want to change your drivers then the Fantasy drivers table has the current score, it's below together with the rest of the Spanish tables.



As always the start of FP1 is the cut off for changes to take effect, but with it being Monaco that means Thursday.




