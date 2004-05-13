Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] 2017 R5 Spain Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:48 (Ref:3734528)   #1
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
 
ScotsBrutesFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,417
ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!
2017 R5 Spain Results
Top scorer at the Spanish event was Team F1 with 99pts. Second with 95 points was Little hotels and in third place was Mystic Cats Racing on 91pts.

In the overall it's all change at the top with Team F1 jumping from third to first with 438pts, just 3 ahead of Little hotels who remain in Second on 435 points. Team Foggy Notion slip to third on 432 points.

Remember Button will be scoring points for Alonso in the next round.
If you want to change your drivers then the Fantasy drivers table has the current score, it's below together with the rest of the Spanish tables.

As always the start of FP1 is the cut off for changes to take effect, but with it being Monaco that means Thursday.
Attached Thumbnails
Qualification result.jpg   Race Result.jpg   Team Score.jpg  

Overall after 5.jpg   Driver Fantasy after 5.jpg  
ScotsBrutesFan is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] 2012 Fantasy F1 Results - Spain - Corrected Results ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 9 29 May 2012 03:48
10Tenths F1 Results Prediction Competion - SCORES, Round 5, Barcelona, Spain Kicking-back Predictions Contest & Fun 15 13 May 2005 08:01
10 Tenths F1 Results Prediction Competition, Round 5, SPAIN, Barcelona Kicking-back Predictions Contest & Fun 32 6 May 2005 06:15
10 Tenths Predictions Competition Results Round 5 (Spain) Adam43 Predictions Contest & Fun 23 17 May 2004 18:59
10 Tenths Fans Comp Spain - RESULTS ! Super Tourer Predictions Contest & Fun 18 13 May 2004 18:45


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 22:07.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.