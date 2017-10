LC2guy Veteran

Join Date: Mar 2003 Posts: 688

I never believed in Coincidences..... Posted on another forum by OXO;



Hamilton qualified on pole with a time of 1:27.31



He won the race with a time of 1h 27m 31s



His lead in the championship is 1+27+31 points



I thought it was made up, but checked, and it's true !!! Well spotted OXO, whoever you are .. Posted on another forum by OXO;I thought it was made up, but checked, and it's true !!! Well spotted OXO, whoever you are ..