Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing > 24 Heures du Mans
Reload this Page [LM24] Le Mans Art Cars
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 09:15 (Ref:3738291)   #1
Simmi
Veteran
 
Simmi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
United Kingdom
Posts: 7,334
Simmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameSimmi will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
Le Mans Art Cars
After all the great PR the Larbre Vette art car has garnered I wondered what other people's favourite Le Mans art cars were down the years? Art is subjective by it's very nature. But this thread could be a cool place to group them all together if we post photos of our choices.



For my first ever race in 2011 I think Flying Lizards (or should I say Troy Lee) did a really nice job with these two. The orange one in particular is my favourite.




Then two years later I think Aston nailed it with this Vantage. I especially like the fact you get two different experiences depending on which side of the track you're standing on. This one was the result of the design competition run by Gulf. Well done Jonathan Wesley from Kettering! I bought the 1:18 scale of this one.




Finally - it would be rude not to include a BMW. I love this Roy Lichtenstein design on the 320i from 1977. Properly iconic.
Simmi is online now  
__________________
For when your year runs from June to June - '11/'12/'13/'14/'15/'16
Quote
Old Today, 09:25 (Ref:3738293)   #2
Aysedasi
Ten-Tenths Hall of Fame
20KPINAL
 
Aysedasi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
England
Lymington, New Forest, England
Posts: 28,926
Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!
I particularly liked the Lizards livery

Then of course there was the 2010 Beemer......
Attached Thumbnails
shoppingbeemer.jpg  
Aysedasi is online now  
__________________
6......
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Flying Lizards Art cars for LM Fogelhund Sportscar & GT Racing 12 2 Jun 2011 17:48
[LM24] Le Mans, Le Mans, Le Mans..., Mathias 24 Heures du Mans 17 4 Aug 2005 14:01
Art Arfons and the Green Monster Franklin Motorsport History 8 20 Jun 2000 15:09


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 10:25.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.