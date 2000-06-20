Simmi Veteran



After all the great PR the Larbre Vette art car has garnered I wondered what other people's favourite Le Mans art cars were down the years? Art is subjective by it's very nature. But this thread could be a cool place to group them all together if we post photos of our choices.







For my first ever race in 2011 I think Flying Lizards (or should they say Troy Lee) did a really nice job with these two. The orange one in particular is my favourite.







For my first ever race in 2011 I think Flying Lizards (or should I say Troy Lee) did a really nice job with these two. The orange one in particular is my favourite.









Then two years later I think Aston nailed it with this Vantage. I especially like the fact you get two different experiences depending on which side of the track you're standing on. This one was the result of the design competition run by Gulf. Well done Jonathan Wesley from Kettering! I bought the 1:18 scale of this one.









