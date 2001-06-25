Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 19:51 (Ref:3746801)   #1
XtC24
Rookie
 
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 31
XtC24 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Le Mans
Hi,

I can not find a specific thread on having a good LM24 Simulation.
So i am starting one.
If there is something like this already, please excuse me (and provide a link ).

so how do you do sim Le Mans on PC or a console?

I use GTR2 with Saturaz WEC mod on PC, which allows to have complete 2014 season.
This mod also includes previous years.
First I made Le Mans 2011 in a BMW M3 and have won.
It was on older computer which allowed me to use only 20 cars.
Then I tried Toyota TS040... on better machine with Yetisaj La Sarthe 2012 v 1.3 - best LM for GTR2 IMHO.
I succeded in third time
BTW Toyota had "broken" sound in higher gears and I fixed it, if someone is interested let me know.

Now I will maybe try to do it in GT in 2014.

Sadly, it looks like there is nothing better than this mod.
I try to look at different newer games, I thought Asseto Corsa is the way but the track which I found looks pretty inacurate and most importantly in this game there is no rain and no night/day change...

So, what is your experience with LM24 on PC/Console and what do you recommend?
