XtC24 Rookie

Join Date: Dec 2016 Posts: 31

Le Mans <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Hi,



I can not find a specific thread on having a good LM24 Simulation.

So i am starting one.

If there is something like this already, please excuse me (and provide a link ).



so how do you do sim Le Mans on PC or a console?



I use GTR2 with Saturaz WEC mod on PC, which allows to have complete 2014 season.

This mod also includes previous years.

First I made Le Mans 2011 in a BMW M3 and have won.

It was on older computer which allowed me to use only 20 cars.

Then I tried Toyota TS040... on better machine with Yetisaj La Sarthe 2012 v 1.3 - best LM for GTR2 IMHO.

I succeded in third time

BTW Toyota had "broken" sound in higher gears and I fixed it, if someone is interested let me know.



Now I will maybe try to do it in GT in 2014.



Sadly, it looks like there is nothing better than this mod.

I try to look at different newer games, I thought Asseto Corsa is the way but the track which I found looks pretty inacurate and most importantly in this game there is no rain and no night/day change...



So, what is your experience with LM24 on PC/Console and what do you recommend? Hi,I can not find a specific thread on having a good LM24 Simulation.So i am starting one.If there is something like this already, please excuse me (and provide a link).so how do you do sim Le Mans on PC or a console?I use GTR2 with Saturaz WEC mod on PC, which allows to have complete 2014 season.This mod also includes previous years.First I made Le Mans 2011 in a BMW M3 and have won.It was on older computer which allowed me to use only 20 cars.Then I tried Toyota TS040... on better machine with Yetisaj La Sarthe 2012 v 1.3 - best LM for GTR2 IMHO.I succeded in third timeBTW Toyota had "broken" sound in higher gears and I fixed it, if someone is interested let me know.Now I will maybe try to do it in GT in 2014.Sadly, it looks like there is nothing better than this mod.I try to look at different newer games, I thought Asseto Corsa is the way but the track which I found looks pretty inacurate and most importantly in this game there is no rain and no night/day change...So, what is your experience with LM24 on PC/Console and what do you recommend?