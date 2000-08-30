Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Yesterday, 16:36 (Ref:3745926)   #1
gary396
Join Date: Nov 2007
United Kingdom
Northallerton
Posts: 1,683
MRL's Facebook page is carrying a story that Barry Sidery-Smith has died. If you can access it the FB link is below:

https://www.facebook.com/MotorRacing...02088116510193
Gary Clarke
Old Yesterday, 16:43 (Ref:3745927)   #2
Tim Falce
Join Date: May 2003
England
Very edge of S E London almost in Kent
Posts: 10,563
Just heard about half an hour ago. such sad news
Old Yesterday, 16:49 (Ref:3745928)   #3
John Elwin
Join Date: Feb 2003
France
Pas de Calais
Posts: 664
Sad to hear that. I didn't know Barry very well, but I always assumed him to be one of the 'good guys'.
Old Yesterday, 16:57 (Ref:3745929)   #4
356sc
Join Date: Jul 2008
United Kingdom
Camberley
Posts: 243
RIP Barry, as others have said, one of the good guys.
Will Stephens
60s endurance 1965 356sc #49
Mag 7's #60
Old Yesterday, 17:12 (Ref:3745930)   #5
Mike Bell
Join Date: Sep 2008
England
Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet!
Posts: 8,902
RIP Barry. As well has his own racing successes, hundreds of ordinary club racers got to race at Spa thanks to him. Sad day.
Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere. (Einstein)
Old Yesterday, 17:35 (Ref:3745931)   #6
Cliff Ryan
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 805
RIP Barry. As well has his own racing successes, hundreds of ordinary club racers got to race at Spa thanks to him. Sad day.
Well said Mike, I'm amongst those who will forever be indebted to Barry. RIP
Old Yesterday, 18:12 (Ref:3745932)   #7
delta
Join Date: Oct 2007
United Kingdom
Reading UK
Posts: 6,141
A true legend . I meen a true legend . RIP .
Old Yesterday, 19:11 (Ref:3745933)   #8
Peter Mallett
Join Date: Feb 1999
England
Here and there
Posts: 30,558
Just heard on Twitter that Barry Sideways has passed away. He was a bit marmite for many folks but a lot wouldn't be racing without his influence and encouragement.
Old Yesterday, 19:36 (Ref:3745934)   #9
midgetman
Join Date: Jul 2003
England
Rural Wiltshire
Posts: 3,988
Barry befriended the Tyler family when we started in the BCV8 championship, helped us get going and more. A true clubman and friend to many. He will be missed, another huge hole in the motor sport fabric.
Midgetman - known as Max Tyler to the world. MaxAttaq!
Old Yesterday, 21:54 (Ref:3745935)   #10
GORDON STREETER
Join Date: Nov 2006
Spain
Kent+Mojacar Spain, but not always ?
Posts: 7,279
Done loads of races at Spa organised by Barry, sometimes I would just turn up in the hope I could get in and of course he sorted it. Rip Barry I know you always fancied Sue !!!!!!! Cheers
Balls of steel (knob of butter) They're Asking For Larkins. ( Proper beer) not you're Eurofizz crap. Hace más calor en España. Me han conocido a hablar un montón cojones!
Old Today, 06:05 (Ref:3745925)   #11
John Turner
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Spalding, Lincolnshire
Posts: 12,831
Barry Sidery-Smith
Posts copied across from 'Historic Racing Today'

RIP Barry 'Sideways' Sidery-Smith.
"It's pure joy. This was the perfect training for the WEC after a summer of not racing, even though the car is faster than LMP2." Nicolas Minassian after lapping at 123mph in the Group C Jaguar XJR-14, setting a new outright lap record for the historic GP circuit at Silverstone Classic in 2013!
Old Today, 07:38 (Ref:3745959)   #12
gt917
Join Date: Nov 2008
United Kingdom
Suffolk
Posts: 675
Oh Barry.

Rest in peace ....... but keep your foot on the throttle, and don,t let any of us forget you.
"If you would do great things, first set your sails to the wind"
