|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 16:36 (Ref:3745926)
|
#1
|
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Nov 2007
|
|
Northallerton
Posts: 1,683
|
MRL's Facebook page is carrying a story that Barry Sidery-Smith has died. If you can access it the FB link is below:
https://www.facebook.com/MotorRacing...02088116510193
|
|
__________________
Gary Clarke
|
Yesterday, 16:49 (Ref:3745928)
|
#3
|
Veteran
Join Date: Feb 2003
|
|
Pas de Calais
Posts: 664
|
Sad to hear that. I didn't know Barry very well, but I always assumed him to be one of the 'good guys'.
|
|
|
Yesterday, 16:57 (Ref:3745929)
|
#4
|
Racer
Join Date: Jul 2008
|
|
Camberley
Posts: 243
|
RIP Barry, as others have said, one of the good guys.
|
|
__________________
Will Stephens
60s endurance 1965 356sc #49
Mag 7's #60
|
Yesterday, 17:12 (Ref:3745930)
|
#5
|
Race Official
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2008
|
|
Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet!
Posts: 8,902
|
RIP Barry. As well has his own racing successes, hundreds of ordinary club racers got to race at Spa thanks to him. Sad day.
|
|
__________________
Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere. (Einstein)
|
Yesterday, 17:35 (Ref:3745931)
|
#6
|
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 805
|
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Mike Bell
RIP Barry. As well has his own racing successes, hundreds of ordinary club racers got to race at Spa thanks to him. Sad day.
Well said Mike, I'm amongst those who will forever be indebted to Barry. RIP
|
|
|
Yesterday, 18:12 (Ref:3745932)
|
#7
|
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Oct 2007
|
|
Reading UK
Posts: 6,141
|
A true legend . I meen a true legend . RIP .
|
|
|
Yesterday, 19:36 (Ref:3745934)
|
#9
|
Veteran
Join Date: Jul 2003
|
|
Rural Wiltshire
Posts: 3,988
|
Barry befriended the Tyler family when we started in the BCV8 championship, helped us get going and more. A true clubman and friend to many. He will be missed, another huge hole in the motor sport fabric.
|
|
__________________
Midgetman - known as Max Tyler to the world. MaxAttaq!
|
Today, 07:38 (Ref:3745959)
|
#12
|
Veteran
Join Date: Nov 2008
|
|
Suffolk
Posts: 675
|
Oh Barry.
Rest in peace ....... but keep your foot on the throttle, and don,t let any of us forget you.
|
|
__________________
"If you would do great things, first set your sails to the wind"
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|