Teams that have Kvyat will automatically receive Gasly's points score unless a substitution is used.



Event winner is Razzzor's Edge with 84 points, just one ahead of AZBarbarians on 83pts and in third it was Shark Fin Soup F1 on 80pts.



This is the first event win of the season for Razzzor's Edge.



In the overall,



Little Hotels with 1323points is still well in the lead, the margin is now 115 points. The second place battle is extremely tight with Team F1 on 1208pts just 5 ahead of SuperChilliF1 on 1203pts, with fourth placed Sheep Chasers on 1201 points.



