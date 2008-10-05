Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] R15 Malaysia Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 22:37 (Ref:3771121)   #1
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
 
ScotsBrutesFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,577
ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!
R15 Malaysia Results
Teams that have Kvyat will automatically receive Gasly's points score unless a substitution is used.

Event winner is Razzzor's Edge with 84 points, just one ahead of AZBarbarians on 83pts and in third it was Shark Fin Soup F1 on 80pts.

This is the first event win of the season for Razzzor's Edge.

In the overall,

Little Hotels with 1323points is still well in the lead, the margin is now 115 points. The second place battle is extremely tight with Team F1 on 1208pts just 5 ahead of SuperChilliF1 on 1203pts, with fourth placed Sheep Chasers on 1201 points.

Fantasy driver updates are below as always, it's a quick turnaround again with Japan starting on Friday. Remember to check your local times for the start of FP1 as this is the cut off if you want any substitutions to count in Japan. As Always the first change is free and subsequent ones cost 20 points.
Attached Thumbnails
Mal Qually Result.jpg   Mal Race Result.jpg   Mal Team Scores.jpg  

Overall after Mal.jpg   Drivers after Mal.jpg  
ScotsBrutesFan is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] R15 Sin Results ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 4 2 Oct 2016 09:20
[Official] R15 2015 - Russia Results ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 1 11 Oct 2015 22:26
[Official] R15 Jap - 2013 F1 Fantasy Results ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 2 18 Oct 2013 20:09
Audi R15 , What could it be ? The Badger Sportscar & GT Racing 70 5 Oct 2008 02:16


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 23:46.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.