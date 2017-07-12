Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page F1 Live London, 12th July 2017
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 11:07 (Ref:3751126)   #1
Greem
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Greem's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
United Kingdom
Loughborough
Posts: 2,539
Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!
F1 Live London, 12th July 2017
A group of 12 marshals from the British Motorsports Marshals Club (including yours truly) went to London on Wednesday to provide marshalling cover for the demo runs/parade along Whitehall.

Being close enough to touch Ricciardo's car as he went through a practice start was breathtaking

We were privileged to get pretty well unlimited access to the paddock, such as it was. Here's a selection of photos/video:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/ajApKOdCBai9cl0I2

We'll have more of that, please!

Renault RS01 "Teapot"
Greem is online now  
__________________
Unconsciously incompetent since 1970.
Quote
Old Today, 11:09 (Ref:3751127)   #2
S griffin
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 2,462
S griffin should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridS griffin should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridS griffin should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridS griffin should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Stop you're making me jealous
S griffin is online now  
__________________
He who dares wins!
He who hesitates is lost!
Quote
Old Today, 11:36 (Ref:3751144)   #3
VIVA GT
Subscriber
Veteran
 
VIVA GT's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
England
Leicestershire
Posts: 2,902
VIVA GT has a real shot at the championship!VIVA GT has a real shot at the championship!VIVA GT has a real shot at the championship!VIVA GT has a real shot at the championship!VIVA GT has a real shot at the championship!
I watched the coverage of this on You Tube yesterday lunchtime and was amazed at what I saw. Happy smiling drivers & team members, all enjoying the show and seeing cars, plus lots of happy spectators, especially surprising considering the lack of publicity about the event (apparently & understandably for security reasons). It looked like a brilliant idea, and a very well organised show to promote F1 just prior to the British Grand Prix.
What has also surprised me is that although I'm not an avid follower of 'the news', I don't read a daily newspaper, or sit in front of my TV at 10 O'clock, but I've heard very little about this event, even Autosport haven't mentioned it on their website (and I presume it was too late to be put into the printed magazine this week, I still haven't taken mine out of its delivery packet), why is this?
VIVA GT is online now  
__________________
Incognito: An Italian phrase meaning Nice Gearchange!
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Snett start line marshals 12th July Mike Holmes Marshals Forum 3 14 Jun 2005 22:24
Croft Camping BTCC July 12th/13th Tim.Lad Trackside 7 2 Jul 2003 22:32


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:42.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.