F1 Live London, 12th July 2017

VIVA GT Subscriber Veteran



Join Date: Apr 2005 Leicestershire Posts: 2,902

I watched the coverage of this on You Tube yesterday lunchtime and was amazed at what I saw. Happy smiling drivers & team members, all enjoying the show and seeing cars, plus lots of happy spectators, especially surprising considering the lack of publicity about the event (apparently & understandably for security reasons). It looked like a brilliant idea, and a very well organised show to promote F1 just prior to the British Grand Prix.

What has also surprised me is that although I'm not an avid follower of 'the news', I don't read a daily newspaper, or sit in front of my TV at 10 O'clock, but I've heard very little about this event, even Autosport haven't mentioned it on their website (and I presume it was too late to be put into the printed magazine this week, I still haven't taken mine out of its delivery packet), why is this?