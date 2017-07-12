F1 Live London, 12th July 2017

A group of 12 marshals from the British Motorsports Marshals Club (including yours truly) went to London on Wednesday to provide marshalling cover for the demo runs/parade along Whitehall.
Being close enough to touch Ricciardo's car as he went through a practice start was breathtaking
We were privileged to get pretty well unlimited access to the paddock, such as it was. Here's a selection of photos/video:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/ajApKOdCBai9cl0I2
We'll have more of that, please!
Renault RS01 "Teapot"