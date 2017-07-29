Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Hungarian Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 11 of 20 - Result

What happened



Congratulations to F1Guy on his second win in a row in the Predictions Contest and his third of the season, equalling my total so far. As we have entered the second half of the season, our campaign-long leader, stripedcat, has slumped to 5th place after a disappointing round, but remains in the battle for the 2017 championship. Meanwhile, Born Racer Fan has stayed in second place and Grandpa_Rob has moved ahead of Notso Swift, with wolfhound closing up a lot to the two of them.



It was a solid round for most, with only one or two drivers who weren't in the top ten placed there, chief among which was, of course, the hapless Ricciardo.



Everyone but stripedcat predicted a top-ten finish for Fernando Alonso, while two (winner F1Guy and Born Racer Fan) even guessed that Vandoorne would also feature in the F1 points. Four of us predicted Vettel's win, although the closest anyone got with Räikkönen was 4th (stripedcat and F1Guy). Five out of the eight entrants had Carlos Sainz down as a top-ten finisher.



Nobody got any of the qualifiers in the right order, except Grandpa_Rob who had both 1st and 2nd right.



Most accurately foresaw another Williams fastest pitstop (it was a 2.29 for di Resta), but after a spate of positive votes from Ten-Tenths members, no-one seemed to see a score as low as an average 5 coming for Rate the Race. The only correct prediction for either formula1.com Driver of the Day, Team of the Grand Prix or Driver of the Grand Prix, was wolfhound's for Alonso in Driver of the Grand Prix on Ten-Tenths.



Join us before qualifying on the 26th August for the Belgian Grand Prix. The thread for your predictions will be open on the Monday of that week. To view what people said for Hungary again, see here:



Winners so far this season



Australia: stripedcat

China: Born Racer

Bahrain: karting

Russia: Born Racer

Spain: Notso Swift

Monaco: F1Guy

Canada: Born Racer

Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob

Austria: smellysocks

Britain: F1Guy

Hungary: F1Guy



Hungarian Grand Prix Results



1. Vettel

2. Räikkönen

3. Bottas

4. Hamilton

5. Verstappen

6. Alonso

7. Sainz

8. Pérez

9. Ocon

10. Vandoorne



Qualifying

1. Vettel

2. Räikkönen

3. Bottas



Fastest lap: Alonso

Fastest pitstop: Williams

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Räikkönen

Driver of the Grand Prix: Alonso

Team of the Grand Prix: McLaren

Rate the Grand Prix: 5



Hungarian Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. F1Guy 108

2. smellysocks 95

= wolfhound 95

4. Born Racer 91

5. Born Racer Fan 89

= Grandpa_Rob 89

7. Notso Swift 71

8. stripedcat 63



Championship Standings after Round 11 of 20



1. F1Guy 960

2. Born Racer Fan 942

3. Born Racer 941

4. smellysocks 930

5. stripedcat 926

6. Grandpa_Rob 875

7. Notso Swift 859

8. wolfhound 855

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

14. Mies7337 73

