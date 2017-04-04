Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
View Poll Results: What score do you give the Monaco Grand Prix?
10 0 0%
9 0 0%
8 0 0%
7 1 12.50%
6 2 25.00%
5 2 25.00%
4 1 12.50%
3 2 25.00%
2 0 0%
1 0 0%
Voters: 8. You may not vote on this poll

Rate the Grand Prix: Monaco Grand Prix 2017
What score do you give the Monaco Grand Prix?
Zero. Reminds me of the time when Barrichello was ordered to let Schumacher by after dominating the race. TGF tried to make it up afterward by moving over for Rubens but it was way too sour.

This race is no different.


6. Not great but not terrible. Good for the championship for when Lewis has his late season charge.
5. Passable. As dry Monaco's go - it was okay. Only action was during the pitstop duration and just afterwards with the safety car period. In fairness - a dry Monaco is difficult to find excitement to it.
I'd give it a 3. An historic win, first for Ferrari since 2001. There was some doubt as to who would be the victor for a time. A bit of argy bargy was underway within the field. And that's all there is to it.
