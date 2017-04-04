5. Passable. As dry Monaco's go - it was okay. Only action was during the pitstop duration and just afterwards with the safety car period. In fairness - a dry Monaco is difficult to find excitement to it.
I'd give it a 3. An historic win, first for Ferrari since 2001. There was some doubt as to who would be the victor for a time. A bit of argy bargy was underway within the field. And that's all there is to it.
If I had asked my customer what they wanted, they would've said a faster horse.
-Henry Ford