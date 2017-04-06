Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
View Poll Results: Who do you think the driver of the Monaco Grand Prix is?
Lewis Hamilton 0 0%
Valtteri Bottas 0 0%
Sebastian Vettel 6 85.71%
Kimi Räikkönen 0 0%
Daniel Ricciardo 1 14.29%
Max Verstappen 0 0%
Sergio Pérez 0 0%
Esteban Ocon 0 0%
Daniil Kvyat 0 0%
Carlos Sainz 0 0%
Nico Hulkenberg 0 0%
Jolyon Palmer 0 0%
Felipe Massa 0 0%
Lance Stroll 0 0%
Romain Grosjean 0 0%
Kevin Magnussen 0 0%
Stoffel Vandoorne 0 0%
Jenson Button 0 0%
Pascal Wehrlein 0 0%
Marcus Ericsson 0 0%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

Driver of the Grand Prix: Monaco Grand Prix 2017
Who do you think the driver of the Monaco Grand Prix is?
Vettel. Well timed pitstop and did what he had to do when Kimi pitted. A second win around Monte Carlo for him.

Runner-up for Kimi. A decent race - he lost it during the pitstop and outlaps. A shame. I think a lot of people(including me) would have been happy to see him win.

Kudos also to Danny for his third place. A decent result from the overcut.
Tough choice. Vettel of Ricciardo for me.
