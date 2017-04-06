stripedcat Veteran

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 1,173

Vettel. Well timed pitstop and did what he had to do when Kimi pitted. A second win around Monte Carlo for him.



Runner-up for Kimi. A decent race - he lost it during the pitstop and outlaps. A shame. I think a lot of people(including me) would have been happy to see him win.



Kudos also to Danny for his third place. A decent result from the overcut.