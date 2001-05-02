Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars. > Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
Reload this Page ASFC17 R6 Hidden Valley
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 09:06 (Ref:3744320)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,631
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
Chef ASFC17 R6 Hidden Valley


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1All-American RacersMatt558
1Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444558
1PaperMan MotorsportGM10558
1Racing HarzRacing Harz558
1Shogun AutosportHelix558
1Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!558
1Team 'Tallicaford71558
8Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers522
9Silvercrest RacingAccident489
10Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama483

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
PaperMan Motorsport, , , +7 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
RedZed Racing, , , -9 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Racing HarzRacing Harz2650 1558
1Shogun AutosportHelix2650 1558
3Duff RacingScrut2545-105-2450
4Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!2458-871558
5Lightning CometsRazor2436-22-1438
6Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4442394-42 558
7Team GAZ170Gaz1702254-1403468
8Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos2217-373444
9Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers2196-213522
10Eagle MotorsportBiggy G2158-38-3348
11Brendon EngineeringProRacer2112-462450
12Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer2100-12-4297
12TGI RacingProfessor2100 -4297
14All-American RacersMatt2067-336558
14Team 'Tallicaford712067 6558
16PaperMan MotorsportGM102053-147558
17Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic1977-76-1447
18Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama1959-186483
19BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood1950-9-5291
20Silvercrest RacingAccident1930-205489
21Muznik RacingMuznik1915-15-4387
22B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco1890-25-2381
23Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22441875-15-4363
24RedZed RacingRedZedMikey1842-33-9285
25MYTOY Motorsportcoln721839-3-7318
26Cecil Engineeringmceci11758-813468
27Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport1740-18 336
28DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg881728-12-2315
29Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV1671-57-1333
30Cooper Racing Teamjoey311494-177 291
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Hidden Valley... Team Kiwi make it !!!!!!!!! mtpanorama Australasian Touring Cars. 16 15 May 2001 11:21
Hidden Valley Thread Crash Test Australasian Touring Cars. 14 13 May 2001 13:40
Hidden Valley -> who will bring home the money? Crash Test Australasian Touring Cars. 8 12 May 2001 23:40
Hidden Valley Format Crash Test Australasian Touring Cars. 9 6 May 2001 10:35
Off to Hidden Valley Crash Test Australasian Touring Cars. 2 2 May 2001 06:47


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 10:46.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.