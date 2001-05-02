Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
PaperMan Motorsport, , , +7 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
RedZed Racing, , , -9 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
2650
1
558
1
Shogun Autosport
Helix
2650
1
558
3
Duff Racing
Scrut
2545
-105
-2
450
4
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
2458
-87
1
558
5
Lightning Comets
Razor
2436
-22
-1
438
6
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
2394
-42
558
7
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
2254
-140
3
468
8
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
2217
-37
3
444
9
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
2196
-21
3
522
10
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
2158
-38
-3
348
11
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
2112
-46
2
450
12
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
2100
-12
-4
297
12
TGI Racing
Professor
2100
-4
297
14
All-American Racers
Matt
2067
-33
6
558
14
Team 'Tallica
ford71
2067
6
558
16
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
2053
-14
7
558
17
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
1977
-76
-1
447
18
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
1959
-18
6
483
19
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
1950
-9
-5
291
20
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
1930
-20
5
489
21
Muznik Racing
Muznik
1915
-15
-4
387
22
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
1890
-25
-2
381
23
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
1875
-15
-4
363
24
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
1842
-33
-9
285
25
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
1839
-3
-7
318
26
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
1758
-81
3
468
27
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
1740
-18
336
28
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
1728
-12
-2
315
29
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
1671
-57
-1
333
30
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
1494
-177
291
