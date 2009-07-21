Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page [VASC17R13R134 Watpac Townsville 400: 7-9 Jul
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 10:13 (Ref:3744419)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,631
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
[VASC17R13R134 Watpac Townsville 400: 7-9 Jul
3 weeks til the next round, in sunny Townsville.

Some teams will head back to the Gold Coast, Albury or Melbourne and then make the trip back up the highway to FNQ...

Others will spend tomorrow preparing their cars for the puddle jump East.

Some will be tearing their hair out, wondering what to do with setup.
The Fakarwee engineering solution has clearly not worked at WP, Prodrive and a few others...

So.. who will win in Townsville? Can DJRTP get the job done? Again.

Or will 888 shake the demons out of #97 (or as rumoured put a new chassis almost built on the track) to be a force again?

It's going to be great...
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Quote
Old Today, 10:30 (Ref:3744440)   #2
Umai Naa
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 4,420
Umai Naa should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridUmai Naa should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Methinks the hoodoo in the #97 car was resolved over the weekend, however much setup time was lost in doing so.

I think once again, the usuals will be up the front, with perhaps a smokey from each of the mid-pack runners.
Umai Naa is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 10:42 (Ref:3744446)   #3
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,346
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
Im enjoying erebus, chance for a podium i reckon

However, the team formerly known as HRT have had podiums here every year
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[iV8SC14R202122] Castrol Townsville 500, driven by TAFE-4-6 Jul GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 59 13 Jul 2014 11:36
[DV8SC12-R03] Dunlop Development Series Townsville, 6-8 Jul GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 18 8 Jul 2012 07:53
[V8SC10R15&16] Sucrogen 400 Townsville GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 124 20 Jul 2010 10:34
[V8SC09R11&12] Dunlop Townsville 400, Townsville, Queensland Chatters Australasian Touring Cars. 211 21 Jul 2009 09:35


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 10:46.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.