GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 41,631

[VASC17R13R134 Watpac Townsville 400: 7-9 Jul <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> 3 weeks til the next round, in sunny Townsville.



Some teams will head back to the Gold Coast, Albury or Melbourne and then make the trip back up the highway to FNQ...



Others will spend tomorrow preparing their cars for the puddle jump East.



Some will be tearing their hair out, wondering what to do with setup.

The Fakarwee engineering solution has clearly not worked at WP, Prodrive and a few others...



So.. who will win in Townsville? Can DJRTP get the job done? Again.



Or will 888 shake the demons out of #97 (or as rumoured put a new chassis almost built on the track) to be a force again?



It's going to be great... 3 weeks til the next round, in sunny Townsville.Some teams will head back to the Gold Coast, Albury or Melbourne and then make the trip back up the highway to FNQ...Others will spend tomorrow preparing their cars for the puddle jump East.Some will be tearing their hair out, wondering what to do with setup.The Fakarwee engineering solution has clearly not worked at WP, Prodrive and a few others...So.. who will win in Townsville? Can DJRTP get the job done? Again.Or will 888 shake the demons out of #97 (or as rumoured put a new chassis almost built on the track) to be a force again?It's going to be great...