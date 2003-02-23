Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
VSCC Pomeroy GP Silverstone in Feb - Dunlop L and M tyres allowed!
All

excuse the new thread, but thought this was worth highlighting

After a bit of lobbying, the VSCC have now had a concession from the MSA to allow cars to do the Pomeroy Trophy on Dunlop L and M section tyres.

The event format is 4 short tests in the morning, followed by a 40 minute blast around the GP CIRCUIT in the afternoon. The price is £165 I think for post war cars.

You can enter in road cars in standard road spec (normal seat belts etc). previously you had to use E marked tyres, but this year Dunlop L and M section tyres are allowed. I think if you are using these tyres you may need to comply with conventional safety equipment according to the bluebook. The beauty is that now it is possible to take you race car out for a cheap skid about in february on the remains of last years tyres. And there is little else to do in February and £165 isnt bad for a day out on the GP circuit

Annoyingly, I took my V8 50s Sports car to put in a dealers showroom in London yesterday. I may have to go and get it back for a bit!!!!!

More details from Gemma Price at the VSCC gemma.price@vscc.co.uk
