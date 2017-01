Fred Bromley Racer



BARC TRAINING DAY: Midlands. BARC are running a training day at Chateau Impney, near Droitwich, on 11th February 2017.

All Marshals are welcome to attend.

Remember you do not have to be a member of a club to attend one of their training days.

If you are interested:

Contact Paula at BARC HQ

Volunteer through the BARC website, you need to have registered with BARC

