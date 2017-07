Mike E Veteran



Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Leeds Posts: 1,820

Le Mans 2018 Entry List Speculation Oh boy, I get to start this thread really stupidly early this year.



JDC-Miller Motorsports are looking to enter the big race next year as one of IMSA's nominated invitational entries. With the possibility of some ELMS or WEC action before that.



http://sportscar365.com/lemans/wec/j...debut-in-2018/ Oh boy, I get to start this thread really stupidly early this year.JDC-Miller Motorsports are looking to enter the big race next year as one of IMSA's nominated invitational entries. With the possibility of some ELMS or WEC action before that.