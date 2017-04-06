Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
View Poll Results: Who do you vote for?
Lewis Hamilton 1 10.00%
Valtteri Bottas 0 0%
Sebastian Vettel 0 0%
Kimi Räikkönen 0 0%
Daniel Ricciardo 0 0%
Max Verstappen 7 70.00%
Sergio Pérez 0 0%
Esteban Ocon 0 0%
Felipe Massa 0 0%
Lance Stroll 0 0%
Nico Hulkenberg 0 0%
Carlos Sainz 1 10.00%
Daniil Kvyat 0 0%
Brendon Hartley 1 10.00%
Romain Grosjean 0 0%
Kevin Magnussen 0 0%
Stoffel Vandoorne 0 0%
Fernando Alonso 0 0%
Pascal Wehrlein 0 0%
Marcus Ericsson 0 0%
Voters: 10. You may not vote on this poll

Driver of the Grand Prix: US Grand Prix 2017
Who do you vote for?
Despite agreeing with the penalty on him and feeling his comments towards the stewards are out of the place, driver of the race was Max.
Kimi.

No, obviously it was Verstappen, despite what happened at the end.
