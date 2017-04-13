gert Veteran



Join Date: Jan 2002 Antwerp Posts: 3,198

I voted for Ferrari too.



Mercedes was faster (as was to be expected) but for once, Ferrari tried different tactics.

In the end it didn't work out, but it might have

* handed the victory to Kimi (if Hamilton decided to stop too)

* handed the victory to Vettel (if Hamilton stopped too, but too late so he got jumped/undercut)

* handed the victory to Vettel if Hamiltons tires didn't last.



It didn't really make a difference after all, but good on them for trying.



Other than that, Mercedes was pretty much a one-car team. Red Bull too. Renault too.

IMO, Force India could have handled the Ocon-Perez situation somewhat better, now they lost points to Sainz.