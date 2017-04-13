Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page [Official] Team of the Grand Prix: US Grand Prix 2017
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


View Poll Results: Who do you vote for?
Mercedes 3 42.86%
Ferrari 3 42.86%
Red Bull 0 0%
Force India 0 0%
Williams 0 0%
Renault 0 0%
Toro Rosso 1 14.29%
Haas 0 0%
McLaren 0 0%
Sauber 0 0%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 09:28 (Ref:3775814)   #1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 7,027
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
Team of the Grand Prix: US Grand Prix 2017
Who do you vote for?
Born Racer is online now  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Old Today, 10:38 (Ref:3775825)   #2
Greem
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Greem's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
United Kingdom
Loughborough
Posts: 2,597
Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!Greem is going for a new world record!
Against my usual judgement, Ferrari. They've obviously unlocked something in both car and drivers in the last few races and they're knocking on the door of getting more than one 1-2 finish... if only that Dastardly Hamilton wasn't in the way!
Greem is online now  
__________________
Unconsciously incompetent since 1970.
Quote
Old Today, 11:10 (Ref:3775831)   #3
gert
Veteran
 
gert's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2002
Belgium
Antwerp
Posts: 3,198
gert should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridgert should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridgert should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
I voted for Ferrari too.

Mercedes was faster (as was to be expected) but for once, Ferrari tried different tactics.
In the end it didn't work out, but it might have
* handed the victory to Kimi (if Hamilton decided to stop too)
* handed the victory to Vettel (if Hamilton stopped too, but too late so he got jumped/undercut)
* handed the victory to Vettel if Hamiltons tires didn't last.

It didn't really make a difference after all, but good on them for trying.

Other than that, Mercedes was pretty much a one-car team. Red Bull too. Renault too.
IMO, Force India could have handled the Ocon-Perez situation somewhat better, now they lost points to Sainz.
gert is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Spanish Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 17 17 May 2017 09:38
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Russian Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 11 2 May 2017 12:30
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Bahrain Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 10 18 Apr 2017 11:47
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Australian Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 17 17 Apr 2017 10:15
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Chinese Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 15 13 Apr 2017 16:51


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:25.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.