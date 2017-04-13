Against my usual judgement, Ferrari. They've obviously unlocked something in both car and drivers in the last few races and they're knocking on the door of getting more than one 1-2 finish... if only that Dastardly Hamilton wasn't in the way!
Mercedes was faster (as was to be expected) but for once, Ferrari tried different tactics.
In the end it didn't work out, but it might have
* handed the victory to Kimi (if Hamilton decided to stop too)
* handed the victory to Vettel (if Hamilton stopped too, but too late so he got jumped/undercut)
* handed the victory to Vettel if Hamiltons tires didn't last.
It didn't really make a difference after all, but good on them for trying.
Other than that, Mercedes was pretty much a one-car team. Red Bull too. Renault too.
IMO, Force India could have handled the Ocon-Perez situation somewhat better, now they lost points to Sainz.