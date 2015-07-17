IMSA goes North of the Border a week after the 6 hour for a 2 hour, 40 minute contest in Bowmanville Ontario, at the circuit formerly known as Mosport. Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, and IMSA Prototype Challenge make up the IMSA sanctioned support package.
The race will be broadcast Sunday Live on FS1, starting at 12p EDT.
Essentials:
IMSA Radio
IMSA WSC/CTSCC Spotter Guide
Entry List for WSC(36 cars)
Entry List for CTSCC(33 cars)
Entry list for IMSA Prototype Challenge(20 cars)
Event Schedule(at bottom of page)
Bowmanville, ON Weekend Weather
Event History
Track Layout:
Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info
Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F4S1SMztLs