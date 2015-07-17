Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 15:50 (Ref:3748913)   #1
Matt
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Posts: 6,784
2017 Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix(IMSA @ Mosport) - July 07-09


IMSA goes North of the Border a week after the 6 hour for a 2 hour, 40 minute contest in Bowmanville Ontario, at the circuit formerly known as Mosport. Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, and IMSA Prototype Challenge make up the IMSA sanctioned support package.

The race will be broadcast Sunday Live on FS1, starting at 12p EDT.

Essentials:

IMSA Radio

IMSA WSC/CTSCC Spotter Guide

Entry List for WSC(36 cars)

Entry List for CTSCC(33 cars)

Entry list for IMSA Prototype Challenge(20 cars)

Event Schedule(at bottom of page)

Bowmanville, ON Weekend Weather

Event History

Track Layout:

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F4S1SMztLs
Old Today, 16:14 (Ref:3748914)   #2
Maelochs
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 3,675
" ...formerly known as ..."?

"No longer officially called Mosport ... "

I will call it CTSMPCTC or whatever right after I start calling Conti, CTSCC.

TH for the thread, though ... I would have missed most of the action expecting nothing until Friday.
Old Today, 17:02 (Ref:3748920)   #3
joeb
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
Baton Rouge, LA
Posts: 9,239
I quite like the logo on the race poster. That is a slick looking proto!
