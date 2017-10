cg7aa Veteran

Superswede: Ronnie Petersen Film. Has anyone managed to see the new Ronnie Petersen film? I'm quite a fan even though I was born 4yrs after his passing, I used to read lots of old race reports in Autosport and some of the descriptions of his car control used to make the hairs on the back of my head stand up! I would really love to see the film.