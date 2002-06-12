karimbo Veteran



Will Formula E eventually have its own forum on 10/tenths?

Hello everyone,



May I ask if Formula E will eventually get a forum of its own instead of being lost in the middle of "National & International Single Seaters" forum?



Considering that:

1) There are millions of people following Formula E throughout the world;

2) It's a series that is raced in many different countries, on all continents (contrary to Formula V-8 or Indy Racing);

3) Many very important industrial groups such as Renault, Audi, Tata (through Jaguar), Mahindra, Peugeot/Citroën (through DS), Faraday Future, Nio, BMW (through Andretti) are putting so much money in it (much more than is being put in Indy Racing or Formula V8, GP2 or GP3)

4) Races are held in such glamourous places like Paris, Buenos Aires, Berlin, Monaco, New York, London, Moscow, Rome, etc. instead of places like Detroit or Cleaveland)



Shouldn't Formula E get a little more recognition?



Is there a specific moderator I should contact for my question?



