Bahrain Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 3 of 20 - Results Congratulations to karting on a win in Bahrain which moves him to a close second in the championship behind stripedcat.



Bahrain Grand Prix Results



1. Vettel

2. Hamilton

3. Bottas

4. Räikkönen

5. Ricciardo

6. Massa

7. Pérez

8. Grosjean

9. Hulkenberg

10. Ocon



Qualifying

1. Bottas

2. Hamilton

3. Vettel



Fastest lap: Hamilton

Fastest pitstop: Williams

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel

Driver of the Grand Prix: Vettel

Team of the Grand Prix: Ferrari

Rate the Grand Prix: 7



Bahrain Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. karting 106

2. stripedcat 104

= Born Racer Fan 104

4. wolfhound 103

5. F1Guy 97

6. smellysocks 96

7. steve_r 94

= Born Racer 94

9. Grandpa_Rob 92

10. Notso Swift 67



Championship Standings after Round 3 of 20



1. stripedcat 307

2. karting 296

3. smellysocks 292

4. wolfhound 291

5. Born Racer 288

= Born Racer Fan 288

7. F1Guy 278

8. steve_r 275

9. Notso Swift 266

10. Greem 179

11. Grandpa_Rob 251

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

