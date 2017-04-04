Congratulations to karting on a win in Bahrain which moves him to a close second in the championship behind stripedcat.
Bahrain Grand Prix Results
1. Vettel
2. Hamilton
3. Bottas
4. Räikkönen
5. Ricciardo
6. Massa
7. Pérez
8. Grosjean
9. Hulkenberg
10. Ocon
Qualifying
1. Bottas
2. Hamilton
3. Vettel
Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Williams
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel
Driver of the Grand Prix: Vettel
Team of the Grand Prix: Ferrari
Rate the Grand Prix: 7
Bahrain Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. karting 106
2. stripedcat 104
= Born Racer Fan 104
4. wolfhound 103
5. F1Guy 97
6. smellysocks 96
7. steve_r 94
= Born Racer 94
9. Grandpa_Rob 92
10. Notso Swift 67
Championship Standings after Round 3 of 20
1. stripedcat 307
2. karting 296
3. smellysocks 292
4. wolfhound 291
5. Born Racer 288
= Born Racer Fan 288
7. F1Guy 278
8. steve_r 275
9. Notso Swift 266
10. Greem 179
11. Grandpa_Rob 251
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Oldtony 70