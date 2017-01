mdwracer Rookie

Join Date: Aug 2007 Posts: 16

Looking for a Brian Hart sticker I am looking to find at least one original Brian Hart Engines racing sticker. My memory says it is a piston and rod in a silver color over a red valentine type symbol of a heart. I think it said "Hart Power"underneath...

Any thoughts?



Mike Winebrenner I am looking to find at least one original Brian Hart Engines racing sticker. My memory says it is a piston and rod in a silver color over a red valentine type symbol of a heart. I think it said "Hart Power"underneath...Any thoughts?Mike Winebrenner