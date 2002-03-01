Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
interesting article in the guardian
quite a good feature

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/20...-mans-24-hours
Some really good points made there, but I often think sportscar fans are at their worse when they make constant comparisons to F1.

It's obvious we prefer it, but it's not everyone's cup of tea.

Personally, I like how much Le Mans and F1 contrast. Le Mans is completely its own universe. I love the paradox of it being one of the most famous sporting events in the world while also somehow being a secret that no one really knows about, and hearing about people being blown away after their first visit.
