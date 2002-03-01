Gingers4Justice Veteran



Join Date: Mar 2009 The Big Smoke Posts: 3,381

Some really good points made there, but I often think sportscar fans are at their worse when they make constant comparisons to F1.



It's obvious we prefer it, but it's not everyone's cup of tea.



Personally, I like how much Le Mans and F1 contrast. Le Mans is completely its own universe. I love the paradox of it being one of the most famous sporting events in the world while also somehow being a secret that no one really knows about, and hearing about people being blown away after their first visit.