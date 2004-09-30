Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page IMSA Race Michelin GT Challenge At VIRginia International Raceway
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 00:43 (Ref:3759857)   #1
HORNDAWG
Veteran
 
HORNDAWG's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2006
United States
Oregon
Posts: 8,712
HORNDAWG should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridHORNDAWG should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridHORNDAWG should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Michelin GT Challenge At VIRginia International Raceway
 VIR  Aug. 25th  27th
.
Schedule
.
Entry List
.
Track Map
.
IMSA Radio
.
IMSA Site
.
Spotters Guide
.
Satellite
.
Weather
.
World Times



Qualifying: Saturday Aug. 26th, 12:20pm local EDST












L.P.
HORNDAWG is online now  
__________________
Probae esti in segetem sunt deteriorem datae fruges, tamen ipsae suaptae enitent
Quote
Old Today, 00:45 (Ref:3759858)   #2
HORNDAWG
Veteran
 
HORNDAWG's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2006
United States
Oregon
Posts: 8,712
HORNDAWG should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridHORNDAWG should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridHORNDAWG should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
BoP is out.

https://competitors.imsa.com/sites/d...nd_gtd_bop.pdf





L.P.
HORNDAWG is online now  
__________________
Probae esti in segetem sunt deteriorem datae fruges, tamen ipsae suaptae enitent
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Michelin in trouble at Indy/Michelin might not race at Indy (merged) Sodemo Formula One 73 19 Jun 2005 16:07
Yes, Virginia..... David Road Car Forum 2 17 Feb 2005 19:19
GA Trackside: Virginia International Raceway October 3 paul-collins Trackside 2 30 Sep 2004 18:05


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 01:43.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.