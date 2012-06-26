PascaLM Veteran



The 2017 Annual Le Mans Prediction Thread

Here we go for the Ten-Tenths predictions contest of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2017.



Past winners:

2008 - cptkablamo

2009 - PascaLM

2010 - isynge

2011 - Joe Taylor

2012 - Duff_44

2014 - Truckosaurus

2015 - TRspitfirefan

2016 - vincegail



This year, Instead of the best qualifying time in the GTE-PRO category, Ayse and I will ask you to find the best qualifying time in the LMP2 category.



So you are cordially invited to record your answers to the following :



1. Overall pole position  car # and time  to nearest thousandth



e.g.



Porsche #1 - 3:12.962



2. Best qualifying time in LMP2 category  to nearest thousandth car not required.



e.g.



3:42.488



3. Overall winner, second and third  car #'s and laps completed by the winner only



e.g.



1. Rebellion #13  398 laps

2. Porsche #1

3. Toyota #7



In order to establish the overall winner we will apply a similar (and probably even further tweaked) weighting system as in the past 9 years.



But there are still some rules.



1. No surplus comments, no funnies, no additions  just your predictions. We will remove anything else that you add !



2. No amendments are permitted unless you can satisfy us that you made a genuine mistake or if one of the cars included in your prediction is withdrawn before race start.



3. Any queries about the competition to myself or Aysedasi by PM please.



4. The competition will close at 9 am on Wednesday 14th June and the thread will be closed too.



N.B. This is just a bit of fun which we do each year and it is not intended to replace or supplant any other regular predictions competition.