Old Today, 08:39 (Ref:3729073)   #1
F1Guy
Racer
 
Join Date: Jan 2017
Antarctica
Posts: 199
F1Guy should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
2018 F1 silly season.
Only 3 races into the season and the rumours have already started to circulate. Thought I'd get a thread up to discuss everything in the one place.

Rumours currently in circulation:

1) Sauber to sign an engine deal with Honda.
2) Alonso to Renault next year.
3) Raikkonen won't get another year at Ferrari.


Sauber and Honda rumours have been around for over a year now. I think it will happen. Sauber want's out of the Ferrari deal. Ferrari have held them to ransom for too long, making them them agree to whatever Ferrari want's, or else. Sauber have had enough. The Honda deal is expected to be for grade A engines, not the grade B engines Ferrari have been supplying Sauber since day one.

Alonso to Renault is interesting. In a interview a few days ago, Cyril Abiteboul didn't say no to Alonso next year. Alonso and Hulkenberg will be a strong pairing in the Renault.

Raikkonen booted from Ferrari? Hopefully true. Should've never been offered the Ferrari seat in the first place. He only got he deal because Ferrari wanted to prove a point to Alonso.
Old Today, 08:45 (Ref:3729075)   #2
chunterer
Race Official
Veteran
 
chunterer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location:
Down the end of my road
Posts: 12,723
chunterer has a real shot at the podium!chunterer has a real shot at the podium!chunterer has a real shot at the podium!chunterer has a real shot at the podium!chunterer has a real shot at the podium!
Enstone's development could get to a nice point by the start if next season if Alonso signs.... I think he would give anything just to get a sniff of a win at present.

Kimi was re-signed as a number 2 and that has been clear from the outset despite all the hype suggesting he was there as a defacto contender. His replacement will also be signed as a number 2 so that will be a key consideration for any of the possible replacements.
