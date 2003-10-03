Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Noise reduction
I am building a Hillclimb car using a V8 two stroke which emits 145db with open exhaust. I am told that a turbo charger in the exhaust will reduce noise levels? Any one with any knowledge?

Peter
