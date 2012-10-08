Home
Today, 08:50 (Ref:3773365)
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,516
ASFC17 R11 Bathurst
Top Ten
P
Team
Owner
Pts
1
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
540
2
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
522
3
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
510
4
Lightning Comets
Razor
498
5
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
456
6
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
420
7
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
402
7
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
402
7
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
402
10
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
390
Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Yeah The Boyz Racing, +6 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Brendon Engineering, , , -7 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
4839
3
540
2
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
4765
-74
-1
258
2
Shogun Autosport
Helix
4765
-1
258
4
Lightning Comets
Razor
4603
-162
3
498
5
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
4573
-30
-2
258
6
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
4498
-75
372
7
Duff Racing
Scrut
4492
-6
-2
258
8
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
4431
-61
372
9
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
4315
-116
3
510
10
All-American Racers
Matt
4182
-133
-1
258
10
Team 'Tallica
ford71
4182
-1
258
12
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
4165
-17
1
402
13
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
4143
-22
1
390
14
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
4065
-78
-3
258
15
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
4005
-60
258
16
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
3951
-54
2
258
17
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
3909
-42
6
456
18
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
3813
-96
-2
102
18
TGI Racing
Professor
3813
-2
102
20
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
3789
-24
1
258
21
Muznik Racing
Muznik
3706
-83
4
366
22
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
3696
-10
216
23
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
3669
-27
3
402
24
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
3652
-17
-4
114
25
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
3618
-34
3
522
26
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
3591
-27
-7
0
27
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
3435
-156
-3
90
28
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
3408
-27
-1
204
29
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
3405
-3
402
30
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
3123
-282
420
__________________
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
