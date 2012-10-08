Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 08:50
ASFC17 R11 Bathurst


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444540
2DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg88522
3Eagle MotorsportBiggy G510
4Lightning CometsRazor498
5Yeah The Boyz RacingLD2244456
6Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV420
7Cecil Engineeringmceci1402
7Cooper Racing Teamjoey31402
7Team GAZ170Gaz170402
10Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos390

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Yeah The Boyz Racing, +6 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Brendon Engineering, , , -7 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4444839 3540
2Racing HarzRacing Harz4765-74-1258
2Shogun AutosportHelix4765 -1258
4Lightning CometsRazor4603-1623498
5Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!4573-30-2258
6PaperMan MotorsportGM104498-75 372
7Duff RacingScrut4492-6-2258
8Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers4431-61 372
9Eagle MotorsportBiggy G4315-1163510
10All-American RacersMatt4182-133-1258
10Team 'Tallicaford714182 -1258
12Team GAZ170Gaz1704165-171402
13Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos4143-221390
14BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood4065-78-3258
15B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco4005-60 258
16Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama3951-542258
17Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22443909-426456
18Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer3813-96-2102
18TGI RacingProfessor3813 -2102
20RedZed RacingRedZedMikey3789-241258
21Muznik RacingMuznik3706-834366
22Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport3696-10 216
23Cecil Engineeringmceci13669-273402
24Silvercrest RacingAccident3652-17-4114
25DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg883618-343522
26Brendon EngineeringProRacer3591-27-70
27Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic3435-156-390
28MYTOY Motorsportcoln723408-27-1204
29Cooper Racing Teamjoey313405-3 402
30Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV3123-282 420
