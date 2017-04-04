Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] Japanese Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 16 of 20 - Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 09:10 (Ref:3773369)   #1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 7,022
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
Japanese Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 16 of 20 - Results
What happened

I take my fourth win of the season, closing a little on F1Guy, who holds a slender championship lead of 10 points. My winning combination included the top three in qualifying correct and 8 out of 10 drivers in the top ten, although I didn't score so well on the other predictions (just the weather and Driver of the Day).

smellysocks, as you put Vettel in first and third for qualifying, I figured that you meant to predict him on pole rather than third and therefore didn't award any points for that. Can you please confirm if that is correct?

To see your Japan entries again, go here: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=151830

The predictions thread for Austin will open on Monday.

Winners so far this season

Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy
Hungary: F1Guy
Belgium: smellysocks
Italy: stripedcat
Singapore: wolfhound
Malaysia: wolfhound
Japan: Born Racer

Japanese Grand Prix Results

1. Hamilton
2. Verstappen
3. Ricciardo
4. Bottas
5. Räikkönen
6. Ocon
7. Pérez
8. Magnussen
9. Grosjean
10. Massa

Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Vettel

Fastest lap: Bottas
Fastest pitstop: Red Bull
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen
Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen
Team of the Grand Prix: Red Bull
Rate the Grand Prix: 6

Japanese Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. Born Racer 94
2. F1Guy 90
3. Born Racer Fan 88
4. wolfhound 84
5. Notso Swift 81
6. smellysocks 73

Championship Standings after Round 16 of 20

1. F1Guy 1356
2. Born Racer 1346
3. Born Racer Fan 1330
4. smellysocks 1316
5. wolfhound 1227
6. Notso Swift 1157
7. stripedcat 1117
8. Grandpa_Rob 875
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70
Born Racer is offline  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] Japanese Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 16 of 20 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 6 7 Oct 2017 06:00
[Official] Australian Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 1 of 20 - Results Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 3 4 Apr 2017 21:26


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:03.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.