I take my fourth win of the season, closing a little on F1Guy, who holds a slender championship lead of 10 points. My winning combination included the top three in qualifying correct and 8 out of 10 drivers in the top ten, although I didn't score so well on the other predictions (just the weather and Driver of the Day).



smellysocks, as you put Vettel in first and third for qualifying, I figured that you meant to predict him on pole rather than third and therefore didn't award any points for that. Can you please confirm if that is correct?



To see your Japan entries again, go here:



The predictions thread for Austin will open on Monday.



Winners so far this season



Australia: stripedcat

China: Born Racer

Bahrain: karting

Russia: Born Racer

Spain: Notso Swift

Monaco: F1Guy

Canada: Born Racer

Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob

Austria: smellysocks

Britain: F1Guy

Hungary: F1Guy

Belgium: smellysocks

Italy: stripedcat

Singapore: wolfhound

Malaysia: wolfhound

Japan: Born Racer



Japanese Grand Prix Results



1. Hamilton

2. Verstappen

3. Ricciardo

4. Bottas

5. Räikkönen

6. Ocon

7. Pérez

8. Magnussen

9. Grosjean

10. Massa



Qualifying

1. Hamilton

2. Bottas

3. Vettel



Fastest lap: Bottas

Fastest pitstop: Red Bull

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen

Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen

Team of the Grand Prix: Red Bull

Rate the Grand Prix: 6



Japanese Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. Born Racer 94

2. F1Guy 90

3. Born Racer Fan 88

4. wolfhound 84

5. Notso Swift 81

6. smellysocks 73



Championship Standings after Round 16 of 20



1. F1Guy 1356

2. Born Racer 1346

3. Born Racer Fan 1330

4. smellysocks 1316

5. wolfhound 1227

6. Notso Swift 1157

7. stripedcat 1117

8. Grandpa_Rob 875

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

14. Mies7337 73

