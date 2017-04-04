What happened
I take my fourth win of the season, closing a little on F1Guy, who holds a slender championship lead of 10 points. My winning combination included the top three in qualifying correct and 8 out of 10 drivers in the top ten, although I didn't score so well on the other predictions (just the weather and Driver of the Day).
smellysocks, as you put Vettel in first and third for qualifying, I figured that you meant to predict him on pole rather than third and therefore didn't award any points for that. Can you please confirm if that is correct?
To see your Japan entries again, go here: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=151830
The predictions thread for Austin will open on Monday.
Winners so far this season
Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy
Hungary: F1Guy
Belgium: smellysocks
Italy: stripedcat
Singapore: wolfhound
Malaysia: wolfhound
Japan: Born Racer
Japanese Grand Prix Results
1. Hamilton
2. Verstappen
3. Ricciardo
4. Bottas
5. Räikkönen
6. Ocon
7. Pérez
8. Magnussen
9. Grosjean
10. Massa
Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Vettel
Fastest lap: Bottas
Fastest pitstop: Red Bull
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen
Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen
Team of the Grand Prix: Red Bull
Rate the Grand Prix: 6
Japanese Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. Born Racer 94
2. F1Guy 90
3. Born Racer Fan 88
4. wolfhound 84
5. Notso Swift 81
6. smellysocks 73
Championship Standings after Round 16 of 20
1. F1Guy 1356
2. Born Racer 1346
3. Born Racer Fan 1330
4. smellysocks 1316
5. wolfhound 1227
6. Notso Swift 1157
7. stripedcat 1117
8. Grandpa_Rob 875
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70