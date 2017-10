GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



[VASC17R21R22] Vodafone Gold Coast 600 The race along the beach, well the Queensland one anyway...



The last event in the Pirtek Enduro Cup, with the final 2 driver event for 2017...



No news about driver changes, although noise around suggests there may be one or two...



Will 888 come back to form.. or will DJRTP just walk away with it?



