CSCC Donington 9/10 September

I'd just like to say a sincere thanks to anyone on here marshalling this meeting - 2 long days, not helped in particular by our race yesterday, having been red-flagged after the Morgan blew up in flames on the pit-straight, being re-scheduled as a 20 minute single-driver race tagged on to the end of the programme - when you were already wet and I'm sure didn't want to put up with the several cars falling off the track.
However as I was just climbing into our car to do my stint as the Safety car went out before the first race was red-flagged, I was glad to have something other than 2 laps behind the SC, so my special thanks to all, and apologies for extending an already long day. I did try to wave thanks to all on my slow-down lap!