Lancsbreaker Veteran



Join Date: Jun 2009 Padiham, Lancashire Posts: 2,286

CSCC Donington 9/10 September <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> I'd just like to say a sincere thanks to anyone on here marshalling this meeting - 2 long days, not helped in particular by our race yesterday, having been red-flagged after the Morgan blew up in flames on the pit-straight, being re-scheduled as a 20 minute single-driver race tagged on to the end of the programme - when you were already wet and I'm sure didn't want to put up with the several cars falling off the track.



However as I was just climbing into our car to do my stint as the Safety car went out before the first race was red-flagged, I was glad to have something other than 2 laps behind the SC, so my special thanks to all, and apologies for extending an already long day. I did try to wave thanks to all on my slow-down lap! I'd just like to say a sincere thanks to anyone on here marshalling this meeting - 2 long days, not helped in particular by our race yesterday, having been red-flagged after the Morgan blew up in flames on the pit-straight, being re-scheduled as a 20 minute single-driver race tagged on to the end of the programme - when you were already wet and I'm sure didn't want to put up with the several cars falling off the track.However as I was just climbing into our car to do my stint as the Safety car went out before the first race was red-flagged, I was glad to have something other than 2 laps behind the SC, so my special thanks to all, and apologies for extending an already long day. I did try to wave thanks to all on my slow-down lap!