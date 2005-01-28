Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > National & International Single Seaters
Reload this Page 2017 Formula 3 Macau GP - World Cup
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 11:42 (Ref:3766027)   #1
LavidaLoca
Racer
 
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 143
LavidaLoca should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
2017 Formula 3 Macau GP - World Cup
Team Motopark annunced to have signed a Deal with sponsor vebet.com and will enter Sergio Sette Camara and Joel Erikson

Rumours also annunce the return of Charles Leclerc at Macau GP with Prema Powerteam
LavidaLoca is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 12:14 (Ref:3766039)   #2
peebee2
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 574
peebee2 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridpeebee2 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Don't forget betting sponsorship totally banned by the Government there...
peebee2 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2016 Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup Monkey Head Sportscar & GT Racing 33 23 Nov 2016 05:35
FIA GT World Cup - Macau GT Cup Monkey Head Sportscar & GT Racing 36 9 Dec 2015 02:41
FIA F3 Intercontinental Cup - Macau : 26th Edtion,2008 Monkey Head National & International Single Seaters 172 23 Nov 2008 11:01
Macau Grand Prix - unofficial F3 world championship SkylineR34 National & International Single Seaters 16 28 Jan 2005 15:23


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 12:58.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.