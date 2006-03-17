Koenigsegg factory tours

jvpendurance Rookie

Good afternoon,



I have looked for a topic covering this event but haven't found it so here I go! Please apollogise if such a topic has already been created.



Recently Koenigsegg have updated the following info about factory tours:



Quote: From October 2017 we will start up with our factory tours again. Tours will not be able to be booked through our webshop, you will have to send your request to tours@koenigsegg.se. Tours will be availible friday afternoons from October until February 2018. You are welcome with your booking request.



In a group of 10 that costs 8250 SEK, roughly 87/78 GBP per visistor.



Factory tours can be booked from October to February, and they will do them every Friday afternoon.



