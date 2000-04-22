leonidas Veteran

WRC 7 - blimey a decent official game! <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Ill health and time at home persuaded me to get hold of the latest official WRC game - and, very surprisingly, it really is rather good! Anyone else enjoying this?



The car handling is very convincing and far ahead of Dirt 4 - it perhaps the best since Richard Burns? You can induce oversteer to power through corners but carelessness is rewarded by a trip into the scenery. Handbrakes have to be used carefully or you can overdo it. The R5s are particularly impressive and perhaps the most difficult to master. The new generation WRC cars may have brakes that are a little too powerful although it must be said the cars move around convincingly and bite if pushed too hard.



