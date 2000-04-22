Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
TenTenths Motorsport Forum > General Forums > Virtual Racers
Today, 11:06   #1
leonidas
Join Date: Nov 2004
WRC 7 - blimey a decent official game!
Ill health and time at home persuaded me to get hold of the latest official WRC game - and, very surprisingly, it really is rather good! Anyone else enjoying this?

The car handling is very convincing and far ahead of Dirt 4 - it perhaps the best since Richard Burns? You can induce oversteer to power through corners but carelessness is rewarded by a trip into the scenery. Handbrakes have to be used carefully or you can overdo it. The R5s are particularly impressive and perhaps the most difficult to master. The new generation WRC cars may have brakes that are a little too powerful although it must be said the cars move around convincingly and bite if pushed too hard.

The stages capture the 14 rallies really well, with some stages upto 18km long. El Chocolate is awesome. The career mode is fairly rubbish but you can build custom rallies upto 9 stages long and lasting over one hour in overall driving time. That does mean repeating stages but that what the WRC does too... You can also do hot seat and split scene rallying which makes it a good social game.
Today, 11:51   #2
chunder
Join Date: Nov 2000
What are you playing it on? console or PC?

Are you using a wheel?

Dirt Rally would take a lot of beating for me, was a superb game, but almost a sort of test rather than a proper game.
Today, 12:12   #3
leonidas
Join Date: Nov 2004
Console only. No wheel. Yes, I'm a big fan of the handing of the RWD cars in Dirt Rally. I wasn't quite so impressed with modern WRC machinery in DR. They just seemed to have a bit too much overall grip compared to RBR and so I missed some of the RBR mid-turn understeer effects when you went in too hot or failed to get the car sliding properly on corner entry.

(Although I have to admit I'm basing my judgement on real life experience of low spec escorts and scoobs rather than anything more exotic).
