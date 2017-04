jimclark Veteran



2017 Petit Le Mans - 'Anyone notice... ...how it's being advertised?



http://www.roadatlanta.com/petit-le-mans-road-atlanta



The claim is it is the 20th anniversry of the event. It is not!

It is the 20th running of the race; 'only the 19th anniversary.



1998 - 1st running of the race, not it's first anniversary...



1999 - 2nd running, 1st anniversary...



2000 - 3rd running, 2nd anniversary...



and so on and so forth, 'til...



