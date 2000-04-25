Home
Mobile
Forum
News
Cookbook
FaceBook Us
T-Shirts etc.:
Europe
/
Worldwide.
e
B
a
y
Motorsport
Links
Advertising
Live Chat
Site Partners:
SpotterGuides
MotorsportAds
Related Sites:
Your Link Here
TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Single Seater Racing
>
Formula One
Petrol Car Ban By 2040..Good Bye F1?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Register
Gallery
News
FAQ
Calendar
Mark Forums Read
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Today, 10:40 (Ref:3754659)
#
1
Armco Bender
Llama Assassin and Sheep Botherer
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2002
International Sheep Ambassador
Posts: 3,631
Petrol Car Ban By 2040..Good Bye F1?
<script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>
Petrol car ban by 2040......
https://www.ft.com/content/7e61d3ae-...f-99f383b09ff9
Looks like the end is nigh for F1 as we know it...better start getting excited about the prospect of Formula E taking over as the pinnacle of motorsport..
Armco Bender
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Armco Bender
Today, 11:18 (Ref:3754661)
#
2
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
Join Date: Jul 2003
West Lothian
Posts: 4,491
The statement bans the sale of new cars with ICEs, F1 cars aren't sold when new. Besides F1 is already planning its next evolution, there will probably be another couple of evolutions before 2040
ScotsBrutesFan
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by ScotsBrutesFan
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
Yahoo! MyWeb
BlinkList
ma.gnol.ia
Windows Live
Mr Wong
Facebook
Reddit
Furl
Technorati
Newsvine
TailRank
Mixx
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
My CP
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
10 Tenths Motorsport
Announcements and Feedback
Chat Room
Single Seater Racing
Formula One
Predictions Contest & Fun
Formula Teddy Out The Pram
Indycar Series
Fantasy League/Predictions Contest
ChampCar World Series
IRL Indycar Series
National & International Single Seaters
A1GP
Club Level Single Seaters
Formula Ford
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
Sportscar & GT Racing
24 Heures du Mans
Predictions Competitions
Australasian Touring Cars.
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
New Zealand Motor Racing
WTCC & European Touring Car Series
National & Club Racing
NASCAR & Stock Car Racing
NASCAR Fantasy Racing
Historic Racing & Motorsport History
Historic Racing Today
Historic Racing Calendar
Motorsport History
The Driver Files
Historic Image Archive
The Chassis History Archive
Turnstyle Prints
Other Motorsports
Rallying & Rallycross
Video Clips
Bike Racing
Kart Racing
Hillclimb and Sprint
Drifting
Racing Talk
Marshals Forum
Marshals Needed
MarshalsGuide.com
Racers Forum
Racers Classifieds
Racing Technology
Motorsport Art & Photography
Trackside
Events Calendar
My Track Designs
Tributes Forum
Press Releases
Road Car Forums
Road Car Forum
Classic Cars
Track Day Forum
General Forums
Armchair Enthusiast
Virtual Racers
Cool Sites
Similar Threads
Thread
Thread Starter
Forum
Replies
Last Post
Bye Bye BAR???
Peter Mallett
Formula One
24
4 Jul 2000
05:45
Bye Bye Johnny, be good?
RIKB
Formula One
18
22 Jun 2000
17:44
Bye Bye Alan
RIKB
WTCC & European Touring Car Series
1
6 May 2000
21:34
Bye Bye Andrew
bobdrummond
ChampCar World Series
14
25 Apr 2000
15:41
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT. The time now is
11:23
.
-- 10Tenths - Liquid
---- Mobile
---- 10Tenths - Solid
-- Mallett Racing
-- Aysedasi's Le Mans
-- Ashmore Racing
-- Chassis Archive
Contact Us
-
TenTenths Motorsport
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016
Royalridge Computing.
All Rights Reserved.