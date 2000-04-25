Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page Petrol Car Ban By 2040..Good Bye F1?
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 10:40 (Ref:3754659)   #1
Armco Bender
Llama Assassin and Sheep Botherer
Veteran
 
Armco Bender's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
New Zealand
International Sheep Ambassador
Posts: 3,631
Armco Bender is going for a new lap record!Armco Bender is going for a new lap record!Armco Bender is going for a new lap record!Armco Bender is going for a new lap record!Armco Bender is going for a new lap record!Armco Bender is going for a new lap record!
Petrol Car Ban By 2040..Good Bye F1?
Petrol car ban by 2040......https://www.ft.com/content/7e61d3ae-...f-99f383b09ff9

Looks like the end is nigh for F1 as we know it...better start getting excited about the prospect of Formula E taking over as the pinnacle of motorsport..
Armco Bender is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 11:18 (Ref:3754661)   #2
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
 
ScotsBrutesFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,491
ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!
The statement bans the sale of new cars with ICEs, F1 cars aren't sold when new. Besides F1 is already planning its next evolution, there will probably be another couple of evolutions before 2040
ScotsBrutesFan is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Bye Bye BAR??? Peter Mallett Formula One 24 4 Jul 2000 05:45
Bye Bye Johnny, be good? RIKB Formula One 18 22 Jun 2000 17:44
Bye Bye Alan RIKB WTCC & European Touring Car Series 1 6 May 2000 21:34
Bye Bye Andrew bobdrummond ChampCar World Series 14 25 Apr 2000 15:41


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:23.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.