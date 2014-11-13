Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Formula One
Baku Beyond.
Today, 15:25   #1
bauble
Baku Beyond.
Last weekend the City of Baku held a race around the streets of the town (if you get my meaning), and I have to admit that I could not put my finger on Azerbaijan on a map of Azerbaijan, in fact I thought Azerbaijan was something from a Disney film.

Never mind my ignorance of European geography, let's get to the race, which in itself was a most unusual affair as it was exclusively for Prams!

Now the circuit itself is quite narrow in many places and with so many excitable children involved it was no great surprise that a great many toys were thrown out of so many prams! Indeed the track was often littered with them even to the extent that Mummy and Daddy had to step in to clear up the mess on more than one occasion, in fact they had to suspend the competition at one stage so dire was the state of the roads.
Some of the kiddies indulged in a friendly game of 'bumper cars', thoroughly enjoying the chance no knock lumps out of each other, and see their friends crashing into walls. Even the best of friends were at it, not that the parents were tickled pink about it, as at one stage it produce an ocon effect, causing one's best friend to leave the party entirely.

Two of the roughest boys started a fight, and blows were exchanged, so one had to spend time on the naughty step for being really naughty.

At the end of it all Ricky Teeth managed to pass all of the other prams even though he was one of the first to indulge in some biff bang, biff.
With the second little boy also having bashed into a rather nice red pram at the beginning of the race, it would seem that a bit of rough and tumble was the way to go after all. The littlest little boy was very well behaved and unlucky to only end up third when a bigger boy pushed him over at the end.

When it was all over, it seemed that the 'Very Naughty Boy' had wheeled his pram better than the other, 'Not Me Guv' youngster so got more brownie points, which made Little Master Innocent quite cross. " He deserves a weally good spanking."

So while some Dads went home glowing with pride at their kids having shone, probably the only truly happy people were the Baku street sweepers, who must have been of overtime rates.

Did anyone else see the race?
Today, 15:29   #2
Matt
This is by far the best track they visit on the calendar, imo. It's absolutely wild.
Today, 15:32   #3
djinvicta
Nice one Bauble..
Today, 15:32   #4
Aysedasi
It certainly was fun to watch which is something I don't say very often.....
Attached Thumbnails
10a91f390c848040a71f4a9b14eba0167857c4c8a32bdfb2d23da78929cc6487.jpg  
