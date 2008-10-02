andy_b Veteran



Ten Tenths /Dunlop Le Mans Spotter Guide now online



Hi everyone.



The Ten-Tenths hosted and supported Dunlop Le Mans Spotter Guide is now available as a full guide ( a 2page version was available earlier today for people leaving for the circuit early).



You can download the guide at

www.spotterguides.com/portfolio/17lm



This guide features the very latest liveries, in addition to the usual driver, team, tyre and class details. New for 2017 is additional social media url's for each team.







Most of the teams have helped with supplying livery reference and I've gone through every car at last week's test to ensure these are all correct. The guide will be updated post Scrutineering.



Thanks to Dunlop for sponsoring the guide. Also, all the teams who helped, all the media partners, photographers and you the fans for downloading, sharing and retweeting the guides all over the internet.



