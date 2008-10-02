Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing > 24 Heures du Mans
Reload this Page [LM24] Ten Tenths /Dunlop Le Mans Spotter Guide now online
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Yesterday, 23:43 (Ref:3739823)   #1
andy_b
Veteran
 
andy_b's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2002
Canada
Vancouver (I escaped from UK)
Posts: 2,591
andy_b is going for a new lap record!andy_b is going for a new lap record!andy_b is going for a new lap record!andy_b is going for a new lap record!andy_b is going for a new lap record!andy_b is going for a new lap record!
Ten Tenths /Dunlop Le Mans Spotter Guide now online


Hi everyone.

The Ten-Tenths hosted and supported Dunlop Le Mans Spotter Guide is now available as a full guide ( a 2page version was available earlier today for people leaving for the circuit early).

You can download the guide at
www.spotterguides.com/portfolio/17lm

This guide features the very latest liveries, in addition to the usual driver, team, tyre and class details. New for 2017 is additional social media url's for each team.



Most of the teams have helped with supplying livery reference and I've gone through every car at last week's test to ensure these are all correct. The guide will be updated post Scrutineering.

Thanks to Dunlop for sponsoring the guide. Also, all the teams who helped, all the media partners, photographers and you the fans for downloading, sharing and retweeting the guides all over the internet.

Thanks all! Feel free to spread the word
andy_b is online now  
__________________
---> 2017 Spotter Guides - Le Mans live from 10th June! IMSA WeatherTech, Continental, Porsche GT3 Cup USA, Canada, Lamborghini Super Trofeo NA and Europe also available<---
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[LM24 Race] Le Mans 2011 Spotter Guide, supported by Ten-Tenths andy_b 24 Heures du Mans 27 8 Jul 2011 14:42
The Ten-Tenths ALMS Spotter Guide thread andy_b Sportscar & GT Racing 18 21 Jul 2010 17:56
[LM24] Le Mans Spotter Guide andy_b 24 Heures du Mans 42 17 Jun 2010 16:53
[Official] F1 Spotter Guide now available!!! andy_b Formula One 54 2 Oct 2009 10:07
Petit Le Mans Spotter Guide MagnetON Sportscar & GT Racing 2 2 Oct 2008 15:25


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 00:06.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.