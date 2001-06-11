Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Mitchi_S
1996 F3000 race at Pergusa - the frog plague
So for those who don't know the story:

During the 1996 F3000 race, lots and lots of little baby frogs were found hopping all over the pits and the race track, with people barely being able to move without stepping on one.

Here is a link with a good history of the track and more of that story:
http://www.racingcircuits.info/europ...l#.WR1a_evyjCc

Now, the big question is: are there any photos of this? Or even videos? I've never seen race coverage of that race and I've never found anything on YouTube or similar.

Does anyone know if it exists and if so, where it can be found?

Thank you!
